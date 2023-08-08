Another attack on White South African farmers raise eyebrows among conservatives 

The racial prejudice against White South African farmers has recently become the topic of concern towards American conservatives. They feel as though America is heading in the same direction as South Africa. Furthermore, many are showing their surprise towards the mistreatment in a country supposedly without prejudice.

Even Twitter owner, Elon Musk is starting to voice out regarding the situation. Forbes states that Elon Musk has been using his Twitter account to discuss a video featuring Julius Malema, a leader of a South African political party, chanting “kill the Boer”. Boer is a term that is in use for a White South African farmer.

Following that, Musk asserts that the video’s organizers were actively promoting the genocide of White individuals in South Africa. He then directs a question to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is in relation with a different political party, questioning his silence on the matter.

Attack on White South African farmers, American conservatives showing concerns

Segregation might not have been the bad thing they said it was. — Ò Cèlleachar (@ocelleachar) August 7, 2023

Twitter users are stating their piece on the matter. They claim that if a White country was doing the exact same thing, the woke media would rightfully scrutinize it. However, the same treatment should be given to South Africa for openly admitting their racism against White individuals.

- Advertisement -

Unfortunately, there are racist comments against Black people as users state that segregation was a good thing. Racial inequality is never a good thing, and people of all races deserve full equality among each other.

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend” Except in this case, both groups are a bunch of commies. — Jason Jones (@jonesville) August 7, 2023

Conservatives are calling out the woke individuals on Twitter who appear to be supporting this movement. Following that, others state that this could merely be a communist agenda. It is surprising to see “woke” individuals supporting this as they whole ideology is built on the equality of people regardless of race.

This is my home country, it’s been happening for decades and no one has given the slightest fuck. I’m really glad to see this getting the attention it deserves. — dfnljsdofnxzc (@dfnljsdofnxzc) August 7, 2023

- Advertisement -

Others are showing their shock towards the western media not picking up this story. However, many state that this has been happening in the country for decades at this point. Unfortunately, nobody is doing anything about it.

Read More News

Related Posts