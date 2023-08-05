Black man claims his goal is to unalive a White police officer 

The level of racism in the United States is reaching an all time high. Unfortunately, this sort of racism is in the direction of Black people discriminating against White people. Apparently, a Black man was charged for wanting to kill a White officer. Conservatives claim that this story does not fit the woke narrative.

Yahoo News states that the Hamilton County Prosecutor announces that Brandon Claiborne, the man brutally beating Cincinnati police officer Terry McGuffey at Sawyer Point, is now facing additional charges, including attempted murder. The incident, which was on July 23, involved Claiborne assaulting Officer McGuffey with his own baton.

Furthermore, he was attempting to gouge the police man’s eyes out, and striking him with a Taser. Initially charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault, Claiborne now faces two more counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and the new charge of attempted murder, as indicated by a Hamilton County grand jury indictment.

Black man claims its his goal to unalive White officer

Sadly, if it were the other way around: National headlines

Riots in the streets

Looting and burning But it’s not, so most likely you won’t ever hear about it. Any race can be racist against another race. — Christopher Skelly (@Skelly4Liberty) August 4, 2023

Twitter users are stating that if this was the other way around, there would be riots all over American cities. Furthermore, it is rather unfortunate that anyone is against another person solely on the color of their skin. Conservatives state that anyone can be racist towards anyone, even if the victim is White.

No, only against white nationalists, who can't claim racism in a system they created 🤷‍♂️🤣🤣🤣 — CountryB 4Party (@4partyCountryb) August 4, 2023

Following that, users state that racism against White people is rising in America. However, woke individuals claim that White people can never suffer from racism. They state that White people built this system, hence they will always benefit from it. This is despite the fact that the law deems everyone is equal.

And BTW, this incident was/is a “local” story, we know this doesn’t fit the left wing’s narrative, if it were the other way around of the white officer did something detrimental to the black guy, we know what would’ve happened. Making a local story go national. — Gen X Casual Wrestling Fan 🇺🇸 🇪🇸 🇮🇱 🇲🇦 (@CasualGen) August 4, 2023

Some state that this is merely a local story, hence it is not major news. However, if it was a police officer doing this to a Black man, it would certainly not be a regional story. Regardless, the man who wants to kill a White police officer is in detention. Furthermore, he will receive charges for his crimes.

The unfairness that is being shown to American police officers is also another problem. Society needs a functional justice system and enforcers in order to prevent crime from happening.

