Black man claims his goal is to unalive a White police officer 

Photo by Benjamin Finley on Unsplash
By Asir F

The level of racism in the United States is reaching an all time high. Unfortunately, this sort of racism is in the direction of Black people discriminating against White people. Apparently, a Black man was charged for wanting to kill a White officer. Conservatives claim that this story does not fit the woke narrative. 

Yahoo News states that the Hamilton County Prosecutor announces that Brandon Claiborne, the man brutally beating Cincinnati police officer Terry McGuffey at Sawyer Point, is now facing additional charges, including attempted murder. The incident, which was on July 23, involved Claiborne assaulting Officer McGuffey with his own baton.

Furthermore, he was attempting to gouge the police man’s eyes out, and striking him with a Taser. Initially charged with aggravated robbery and felonious assault, Claiborne now faces two more counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of felonious assault, and the new charge of attempted murder, as indicated by a Hamilton County grand jury indictment. 

Twitter users are stating that if this was the other way around, there would be riots all over American cities. Furthermore, it is rather unfortunate that anyone is against another person solely on the color of their skin. Conservatives state that anyone can be racist towards anyone, even if the victim is White. 

Following that, users state that racism against White people is rising in America. However, woke individuals claim that White people can never suffer from racism. They state that White people built this system, hence they will always benefit from it. This is despite the fact that the law deems everyone is equal. 

 

Some state that this is merely a local story, hence it is not major news. However, if it was a police officer doing this to a Black man, it would certainly not be a regional story. Regardless, the man who wants to kill a White police officer is in detention. Furthermore, he will receive charges for his crimes. 

The unfairness that is being shown to American police officers is also another problem. Society needs a functional justice system and enforcers in order to prevent crime from happening. 

