Rudy Coffee: Giuliani brews up new venture amid legal woes

Former New York City Mayor, Rudy Giuliani, is making headlines again—but this time, it’s not for his legal battles. Facing bankruptcy and a slew of legal issues, Giuliani has pivoted to an unexpected new venture, launching his line of coffee beans called “Rudy Coffee.”

Giuliani, who has recently been embroiled in many controversies filed for bankruptcy in December. He was ordered to pay $148 million for falsely accusing two poll workers of corruption during the 2020 election.

Now, Giuliani is hoping to perk up his fortunes with “Rudy Coffee.” The brand’s packaging features a striking image of Giuliani holding a mug, surrounded by the stars and stripes of the American flag. Beneath this patriotic display, the text proudly proclaims him as “America’s Mayor.”

In a promotional video for Rudy Coffee, Giuliani passionately states, “If I put my name on something, I truly believe in it.” The coffee line offers three varieties—Bold, Decaf, and Morning—boasting 100% Arabica beans. The Bold variety’s packaging bears the slogan “Fighting for Justice,” with Giuliani confidently declaring, “Believe me when I say it’s the best coffee you’ll ever try.”

The announcement of Rudy Coffee has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media. One user on X/Twitter quipped, “Oh he’s broke broke.”

Another comment humorously noted, “The things formerly rich people do when they become broke is so funny. Never getting a job, always selling canned ham with their grimacing face on it to preppers or something like that.”

As Giuliani navigates his legal and financial troubles, it remains to be seen whether Rudy Coffee will brew up success or leave a bitter taste. Regardless, the former mayor’s latest endeavor proves he’s still willing to stir the pot.

Sneakers for Trump, coffee for Giuliani.

