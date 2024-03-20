Law US politics USA

Last-Ditch Gambit: Trump’s trial reset amidst $83.3M lawsuit chaos

ByGemma Iso

March 20, 2024
Last-Ditch Gambit: Trump's trial reset amidst $83.3M lawsuit chaos

Donald Trump, in a last-ditch effort, is striving to reverse an astonishing $83.3 million verdict against him in the defamation lawsuit filed by E. Jean Carroll.

Trump’s legal team has launched an aggressive effort for a trial reset, contending that the constraints imposed on his testimony during the trial were unjust. However, legal analysts swiftly dismiss this last-ditch gambit as a desperate ploy characteristic of Trump’s contentious tactics.

The origins of the lawsuit trace back to Carroll’s accusation of defamation against Trump, and the limitations on his testimony were justified by the judge due to Trump’s track record of dishonesty and belligerence.

With the deadline to compensate Carroll mere days away, Trump’s financial predicaments are further exacerbated by the colossal $454 million he is obligated to pay in a separate civil fraud case.

Last-ditch maneuver: Postponement

In another case, a judge in New York State granted a request to postpone Donald Trump’s trial regarding hush money by another month. Trump’s lawyers had asked for a 90-day extension, but the judge decided on a 30-day delay to give Trump’s legal team time to review a sudden influx of evidence, which consisted of over 100,000 pages of documents from a prior federal investigation into the matter.

The criminal case revolves around accusations that Trump manipulated his company’s records to silence porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election, aiming to suppress allegations of a past sexual encounter between Daniels and Trump.

Trial deferred

Regarding the remaining Trump cases, the Supreme Court is set to deliberate on April 25th regarding whether the ex-president has immunity from prosecution concerning the events of January 6th. The outcome of this decision could have significant implications for numerous cases involving him.

Could all these last-ditch maneuvers — resets, postponements, and deferments — signal the beginning of Trump’s financial downfall?

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

Read More News

Brendan Carr: TikTok is a “clear and present danger to America”

Related Post

Entertainment Celebrity US politics

Lara Trump releases tribute song to first responders, panned on social media

September 3, 2024
US politics Celebrity Entertainment

The View host Ana Navarro roasts Megyn Kelly, calling her a dismal failure for attacking CNN’s Kaitlan Collins

August 30, 2024
Entertainment Celebrity US politics

Swifties for Kamala raise more than $120,000

August 29, 2024

You missed

Japan

Japan’s radical parking strategy: Early employees sacrifice for the sake of harmony

October 2, 2024 Jara Carballo
Business Insights

Rediscovering Strength: A Journey to Empowerment with Weislin’s “Find Your Voice” Programme

October 1, 2024 Angela Sim
Thailand

Thailand starts $14 billion cash handouts to boost ailing economy

September 30, 2024 Abhijit
India

India pushes for simultaneous elections, opposition fears threat to democracy

September 30, 2024 Abhijit