Taylor Lautner reacts to hateful comments that he is not ageing well

Twilight star Taylor Lautner reacted recently to comments saying that he “did not age well.” The 31-year-old posted a video on Monday in which he responded to the criticism.

The actor and his wife Taylor Dome Lautner had earlier made an appearance in New York and it was shared on social media.

Keeping healthy

He said that he had just finished a run and was feeling good about himself, trying to stay healthy both physically and mentally. He felt compelled to share something with his audience because when he returned from the run, he hopped on Instagram.

Hateful Comments vs Lautner

Lautner then shared some of the comments that slammed his appearance, including someone writing, “he looks so old wtf happened.”

The actor then said that if it was 10 years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, the comments would get under his skin. It would have caused him to just want to just go in a hole and not go outside.

He also offered up a life lesson: “You find value where you put it.”

Spreading love

He then added that his biggest point is to just think about and remember where one puts one’s value in life and also just be nice. Lautner said that it is not that difficult, to be nice to each other and to spread love and positivity, it’s that simple.

Other hurtful statements Lautner reposted said he “looks like old broccoli” and “aged like a raisin.”

The actor was met with an outpour of support in the comments section.

“‘It doesn’t make me question who I am,'” the actor’s wife—who is also named Taylor Lautner—wrote, quoting one of his lines from the clip. “God I love you.”

