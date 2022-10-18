K-pop group Le Sserafim sells more than 400,000 copies of new album on first day

- Advertisement -

Rookie K-pop girl group Le Sserafim, composed of Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha, and Hong Eunchae, made their comeback with the new album “Antifragile,” which sold more than 400,000 copies on the first day of release.

Le Sserafim released “Antifragile” on Oct. 17 featuring the main track of the same name. The music video for the song earned more than one million views in less than an hour after it was released on YouTube.

According to Korea’s Hanteo Chart, “Antifragile” sold 408,833 copies on the first day of release on Oct. 17 to grab the No. 1 spot on the daily album chart.

The total surpassed the first day sales of their album “Fearless,” which tallied 176,861 copies. The first day sales of “Antifragile” also surpassed the first-week sales of 307,450 copies for “Fearless.”

When asked about their thoughts and feelings on making a comeback, Yunjin said, “I felt a bigger pressure than when we debuted since it is our first comeback.” Chaewon, the leader of the group, said that the bandmates tried their best to showcase a much-improved performance this time.

During their media showcase on Oct. 17, Le Sserafim members talked about their new album and career.

Sakura said, “Chaewon’s leadership has grown stronger. As a person who has been together quite some time, I’m proud of her.”

“For our debut, I was not able to fully enjoy the moments onstage because I was telling myself that I just had to do well. But this time, I’ve noticed myself enjoying performances and make my facial expressions brighter,” said Chaewon.

About “Antifragile,” Chaewon said, “We can’t always have good moments in life, however, this EP carries our spirit that no matter what comes, we will overcome it.”

Eunchae said the main track “is very addictive. Its lyrics and melody are catchy. We said, ‘Le Sserafim is addictiveness, between ourselves.'”

