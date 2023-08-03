Leprosy cases surge in Florida, alarming CDC report reveals

Florida is witnessing a worrisome increase in leprosy cases, as reported in a new analysis published in the CDC journal.

While leprosy remains rare in the United States, Central Florida is now bearing the brunt of this resurgence, accounting for a significant portion of the country’s reported cases.

Deadly but curable

Leprosy, scientifically known as Hansen’s disease, is caused by the acid-fast rod Mycobacterium leprae, primarily affecting the skin and peripheral nervous system.

The disease is curable with antibiotics. Historically, leprosy has been uncommon in the U.S., with cases declining steadily since the 1980s.

However, recent reports indicate a gradual increase in its incidence.

CDC study

According to the study shared by the CDC, most cases in 2020 were concentrated in Florida, California, Louisiana, Hawaii, New York, and Texas, with Central Florida accounting for nearly one-fifth of the nation’s total cases.

This unexpected concentration raises concerns as it suggests a shift from imported cases, commonly associated with travelers, to potential local transmission.

For several decades, cases of leprosy in the U.S. were primarily linked to travelers coming into the country. Now, researchers have identified a troubling trend.

Approximately one-third of cases reported between 2015 and 2020 seem to have been acquired locally, indicating that the disease is being transmitted within U.S. borders.

This could be attributed to person-to-person transmission or contact with animals like armadillos, which are known carriers of the disease.

The implications of this shift are significant, urging health authorities to conduct further investigations and increase public awareness.

Identifying the source of transmission and implementing appropriate preventive measures are vital steps in controlling the spread of leprosy in the United States.

The recent spike in leprosy cases in Florida serves as a stark reminder that infectious diseases can still pose challenges even in developed nations.

Health officials are closely monitoring the situation, and raising awareness about leprosy’s symptoms, transmission routes, and curability is essential to safeguard public health.

