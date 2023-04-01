LFO member Brian Brizz Gillies dies, third member to die

Co-founder of LFO, Brian “Brizz” Gillis has passed away. Gillis, who died on March 29 at the age of 47 co-founded LFO with Brad Fischetti and the late Rich Cronin. Fischetti confirmed the news via an Instagram post.

“Every story is made up of chapters. Some develop naturally. Some you have to cut up in your mind. The first two chapters of the LFO story lost a main character yesterday,” Fischetti wrote March 30. “I don’t have details, and it wouldn’t be my place to share them if I did. I am really struggling to process this tragic loss.”

Brizz: Cause of Death

The cause of death of Brizz has not been revealed.

“I’ve said it before and I will continue to say it; the LFO Story is a tragedy,” Fischetti continued in his Instagram post. “If you know what I’ve been doing, you know I’m trying to bring light into the darkness. Trying find redemption in pain and suffering. Trying to honour the legacy.”

Gillies left an impact on Fischetti

“My relationship with Brian was complex,” he added. “It contained moments of great tribulation but also of great joy. I learned a lot from him about the business of music and how to put together and rock a show. And it’s those positive aspects of our relationship that I will lean on now and forever.”

And Fischetti will always remember Gillis, as well as his former bandmates, for their love of music.

Tragic ending

LFO, which stands for Lyte Funkie Ones was founded by Fischetti and Gillis alongside Rich Cronin in Massachusetts in 1995. Gillis opted to leave in 1998 to pursue a solo career even though the band found success initially.

At that time, LFO brought Devin Lima into the fold.

In 2002, the group split and briefly reunited in 2009. One year later, Cronin died from a stroke after battling leukemia. He was 36. While Fischetti and Lima reconnected in 2017 and released the song “Perfect 10,” their reunion was short-lived.

Lima died in November 2018 after battling stage four adrenal cancer. He was 41.

