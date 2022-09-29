LGBTQ teacher murdered in Abra

- Advertisement -

Manila, Sept. 29 — BANGUED, Abra – A high school teacher who is a member of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) community in this province was gunned down on the Abra-Ilocos Sur Road in Barangay Lipcan here on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The Bangued Municipal Police Station said the victim -Rudy Steward Dugmam Sayen, 38, also known as “Estee Saway,” single, of Zone 4 here and a teacher at the Suyo National High School in Pidigan, Abra – was driving his motorcycle on his way to work when a motorcycle rider discreetly followed him.

The gunman drew a gun and fired at the victim when they were in front of a carwash at around 7:50 a.m.

Sayen sustained multiple bullet wounds and the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company rushed the victim to the Abra Provincial Hospital here where he was declared dead by Dr. Louie Jon Enerva.

Brig. Gen. Mafelino Bazar, Police Regional Office-Cordillera chief, condemned the killing and ordered the police to exert all efforts to identify the suspect.

“We are saddened to know about the incident, such acts of violence have no place in our society, we condemn in the strongest terms the killing of the victim. We also send our deepest condolences to the victim’s family, rest assured we are doing all our means to give justice to the victim and his family,” said Bazar.

Bazar said the Abra police Provincial Forensic Unit has already processed the crime scene and reviewing closed circuit television camera footage in the area.

“I am also appealing to the public, especially those who have knowledge of this unfortunate incident, to come forward and cooperate with the investigators for the immediate resolution of the case,” said Bazar.

The LGBT community in Abra condemned the brutal killing of Sayen.

“We demand swift investigation and justice to this killing of one of our members. Once again, it puts to light, the prejudice, hatred and impunity that LGBTIQA+ face in their daily existence and struggles,” they said in a statement.

- Advertisement 2-

“We call on authorities to show its might against law breaking citizens who commit cold blood murder in a civilized society that promotes respect and dignity to human lives.”

“We must end the killings. We want justice now,” they added.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.comManila Bulletin

Read More News: