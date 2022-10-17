Lily Collins talks about the power of marriage

- Advertisement -

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins who has been married for just over a year said that she couldn’t be happier.

The actress who is married to Charlie McDowell spoke about how marriage has made her feel during an interview with E! News.

“We can kind of conquer anything. We’ve been through so many changes globally, and personally, and to be able to have a partner next to you that makes you laugh in times when you need it the most helps you emotionally to get through things, like moving to a foreign country for four months.

“I just feel so grateful that I have someone next to me to be able to accomplish that and your best friend with you all the time.”

Collins married McDowell on September 4, 2021 in Colorado. “I’ve never wanted to be someone’s someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife,” she posted on Instagram along with her photo on her magical day.

The duo announced they were dating in 2019 when Collins made their relationship official on Instagram. Just over a year later, McDowell proposed. They celebrated their one year anniversary on September 4.

Last month the actress finished filming the third season of Emily in Paris and she shared a handwritten note from McDowell, 39 wishing her luck on her first day of shooting in June.

“Have a great first day, Emily. You show those high heels who’s boss! [Love] C,” reads the note.

Collins replied, “From the first day until the last day, thank you for supporting and encouraging me @CharlieMcDowell.

“It’s almost time to hang up the heels again. Happy last day to our incredibly dedicated @EmilyinParis crew. Amazing family of a cast and my happy exhausted feet,” she said.

Collins also went on to share behind the scenes photos of the final day of filming for the show’s third season.

“Words can’t express how many emotions I feel when I finish each @emilyinparis season and this year is no different. We truly have the best, most dedicated crew there is and a cast I can call a family.

“Thank you for supporting, uplifting and encouraging endlessly and working tirelessly to make it all happen. I can’t wait to share what we’ve created. Proud doesn’t even do it justice.”

