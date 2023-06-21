Lily Thai, suffering from AAG takes her own life via euthanasia law

Lily Thai, 23 years old, is a brave young woman who will use euthanasia law to end her own life this week and is sharing one of her final meals by the beach with a close friend.

She cannot move and suffers unbearable agony from a rare condition known as auto-immune autonomic ganglionopathy.

Formally diagnosed with AAG, it’s a condition where Lily’s body attacks its nervous system, leaving her incapacitated and in a constant state of pain.

At present, her condition has deteriorated to the point that she is wearing a halo brace – a ring around her head that prevents her from moving her head or neck while her spine heals.

This condition of hers has led to multi-organ failure. It was also found out that a large laceration was found on the left side of her brain.

Lily went back to Adelaide and spends her days ‘just surviving’.

Life would have been very lonely for Lily Thai, if not for family visits and the close friendship she established with a fellow patient, Annaliese Holland, 23, who also suffers from the same condition.

It wasn’t until she was 19 that Annaliese was diagnosed with AAG.

Both Lily and Annaliese say living with a terminal illness at a young age is different since you constantly lament the life you never get to have.

Annaliese provides Lily with comfort and makes her final days more manageable.

“All I can do is brush her hair or moisturize her legs. I just want her to know that I’m there and people care,” Annaliese said.

Euthanasia

Lily explained that it’s been difficult for her friends and family after she decided to go through with voluntary assisted dying.

“Mum (had) to step out of the room because she found it too much, but they respect my decision, and they’d rather not see me suffer anymore,” she said.

Lily is at peace with her choice and has already written letters to her friends and family, saying goodbye, and even planned out her funeral.

