Lisa Archbold kicked off from flight, demands policy change in wardrobe drama

Gemma Iso

April 3, 2024
Lisa Archbold found herself at the center of a wardrobe war high above the clouds. The stage was set on a Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to San Francisco, where Archbold’s choice of attire and going bra-less got her kicked off the plane and stirred unexpected “turbulence.”

Archbold’s fashion faux pas, or so it seemed, drew the scrutiny of airline personnel who took exception to her braless ensemble.

The incident which initially garnered some media buzz, has now ignited a full-blown legal firestorm. Archbold, armed with legal powerhouse Gloria Allred as her representative, is spearheading a call for Delta to rethink its dress code policies.

Allred, renowned for her involvement in landmark women’s rights cases, including those against personalities like Donald Trump and R. Kelly, penned a compelling letter to Delta’s president, urging a review of the airline’s clothing regulations.

The crux revolves around Delta’s policy, which stipulates that clothing deemed “offensive” or “revealing” may warrant passenger removal. But where, as Archbold poignantly questions, does the airline draw the line? Her attire, she argues, was no different from what any male passenger might wear.

In a statement, Archbold said she felt singled out and publicly shamed. “I wore the same clothing any man might wear,” she stated, highlighting the arbitrary nature of Delta’s actions.

The saga has drawn attention not only to Delta’s policies but also to broader questions of gender equality and individual freedoms. In a world where fashion choices are increasingly fluid, the clash between personal expression and societal norms has never been more pronounced.

Delta, for its part, has offered an apology for the incident. Yet, the underlying issues persist, serving as a poignant reminder that the skies above are not immune to the battles fought on the ground for equality and dignity.

