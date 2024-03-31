Entertainment Health & Fitness USA

Lizzo drops a bombshell on Instagram: “I QUIT”

ByJara Carballo

March 31, 2024
Lizzo

The multi-award-winning artist Lizzo shook the entertainment world with what seems to be her exit announcement published on March 29 on Instagram.

The charismatic singer took to her Instagram, penning a heartfelt message that concluded with a bold statement: “I QUIT.”

Expressing her exhaustion from constant scrutiny and negativity both in her personal life and online, Lizzo poured her heart out in the post. “I’m tired of the lies, the jokes, and the disrespect,” she wrote.

“All I want is to spread joy through music and make the world a better place, but lately, it feels like the world doesn’t want me in it.”

Her post garnered an outpouring of support from fans and fellow celebrities alike. Paris Hilton and Kiara Mooring, a contestant from Lizzo’s reality show, were among those rallying behind her, urging her to persevere despite the challenges.

Lizzo, fat-shaming, & self-love

Lizzo, born Melissa Jefferson, rose to fame in the late 2010s with hit singles like “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.” Embracing her size and flaunting her confidence, she became a symbol of body positivity while also enduring relentless fat-shaming and online ridicule.

Last year, amid a barrage of hurtful comments about her appearance and lifestyle, Lizzo briefly retreated from Twitter and contemplated leaving the music scene altogether. However, she returned with a powerful message of self-love and resilience, refusing to be silenced by negativity.

Despite her immense success, including multiple Grammy awards and an Emmy, Lizzo faced legal battles, including accusations of harassment and discrimination from former collaborators. While she continues to fight these claims in court, her recent Instagram post signals a potential shift in her career trajectory.

This announcement comes just weeks after Lizzo hinted at new music and expressed gratitude to her loyal fanbase for their unwavering support.

Despite the uncertainties ahead, one thing is clear: Lizzo’s impact on the music industry and the culture of self-love will resonate for years to come.

 Cover Photo: Depositphotos

