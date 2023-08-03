Lizzo sued by former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and hostile work environment

Lizzo is facing legal action from three former dancers who have brought forth a lawsuit that involves allegations of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and various forms of discrimination. The lawsuit, which was filed in Los Angeles, accuses Lizzo and others of subjecting the dancers to sexually demeaning behaviour and pressuring them into participating in disturbing sex shows between 2021 and 2023.

Among the specific accusations against Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is that she pressured one of the dancers, Davis, to touch the breasts of another performer during a nightclub performance in Amsterdam. Davis resisted but eventually complied out of fear that it could impact her position on the dance team if she refused.

Lizzo Weight shaming

In addition to the allegations against Lizzo, dance choreographer Tanisha Scott is accused of weight-shaming Davis during the tour. Davis claims that she felt pressured to explain her weight gain and reveal personal details of her life to maintain her job.