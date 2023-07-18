Demi Lovato has vision and hearing impairment due to near-fatal overdose

Demi Lovato, in a candid interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, revealed that even five years after a near-fatal drug overdose in 2018, the artist still suffer from hearing and vision impairment as a result of the incident. She also experienced three strokes and a heart attack.

Demi, who considers herself lucky to have survived the overdose, expressed having no regrets about the path but acknowledged that the overdose caused a disability. The artist disclosed having blind spots in the vision, making it unsafe for them to drive. The ongoing impairment serves as a constant reminder for Lovato to stay on the right path and avoid a similar situation in the future.

Lovato Facing Challenges of Being Sober

On July 24, 2018, the artist was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on heroin following a relapse earlier that year, ending a six-year period of sobriety. Demi is currently sober and underwent another round of treatment in 2021 before working on an album “Holy Fvck” in 2022.

From pop to rock

Recently, Demi has transitioned from pop music to rock, even symbolically bidding farewell to a former genre. The singer has an upcoming album called “REVAMPED,” featuring rock versions of an older pop hits, set to release in September. However, Lovato is not ruling out a return to pop music and expressed a desire to collaborate with Kelly Clarkson.

The shift to rock music was influenced by Lovato’s personal preferences and the joy found in performing that genre live.

