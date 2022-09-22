Love is Blind couple Deepti Vempati and Kyle Abrams break up

- Advertisement -

Many people are curious to find out what’s been happening to Love is Blind couple Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati.

The reality show with a popular following revolves around couples who go on blind dates in a quest to find love.

After confirming their love on the show Love is Blind: After the Altar, stars Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati have broken up.

Abrams wrote on an Instagram post on September 19.

“After the Altar was filmed, we decided to go our separate way in early summer. Thank you to everyone who has followed our journey through arduous vulnerability and has supported us along the way.”

Abrams also added that he has since “embarked on a new relationship” which he “intends to keep private” for the time being.

“As for what the future holds, I have no clue. Going forward I plan to live each day in the present without any regret,” he concluded his post.

Vempati has remained silent. She and Abrams were both in the second season of the Netflix hit show. Before they got together, Vempati had accepted a proposal from Abhishek “Shake”Chatterjee and Abrams had proposed to Shaina Hurley.

Both relationships had deteriorated and neither party had chosen to tie the knot. The couple eventually got together in the final moments of the third episode.

In an interview with People magazine, Abrams had said, “I put so much pressure on myself because I was like, “I don’t want this to fail. I was hesitant to jump in for that reason because she was my best friend. And if it doesn’t work out, you kind of lose the friendship. Because if you break up for whatever reason – and I wasn’t planning to break up – you always have to think about what happens afterwards.”

“I’ve been in that situation where you start dating your best friend and then you break up. You can’t see that person anymore because it’s unfair to your future person. I wouldn’t want my current girlfriend to be handing with her ex-boyfriend. It’s not cool. I don’t think anyone would like that.”

Abrams also said that the thought of losing Vempati as his best friend was “holding me back”. But becoming a couple didn’t change their dynamic whatsoever.

