‘A waste of time’ loyalists say of Trump’s call for protests before arrest

Former President Donald Trump’s demands for protests ahead of his expected impeachment in New York have produced mostly hushed responses from followers and cliques.

Some of his most zealous advocates have even dismissed the idea as a waste of time or a law enforcement ruse, says Abc7.com

However, there is a different story from pro-Trump portals, showing massive support for Trump and criticism against the DA who is working on the possible arrest.

Nevertheless, ABC says the muted reactions imply that the hundreds of arrests that followed the Capitol riot, including the convictions and long prison sentences, have diminished the desire of people to have an “encore” of the mass discontent.

Protests or no Protests?

- Advertisement -

Nevertheless, New York law enforcers continue to closely monitor online chatter warning of protests and violence if Trump is arrested, with threats varying in specificity and credibility, as reported by The Associated Press.

Almost two days after Trump acknowledged on his Truth Social platform that he is expecting to be arrested on Tuesday and that he urged followers to protest, we have not seen anything like the Jan 6 protests.

Ali Alexander, a prominent organizer of rallies who led the Capitol riot even posted on Twitter that he intended to remain on the sidelines.

He warned Trump’s supporters that they would be “jailed or worse” if they protested in New York City.

“You have no liberty or rights there,” he tweeted.

- Advertisement -

One of Alexander’s allies in the “Stop the Steal” campaign was conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who amplified the election fraud claims on his Infowars show. Alexander posted that he had spoken to Jones and said that neither of them would be protesting this time around.

“We’ve both got enough going on fighting the government,” Alexander said. “No billionaire is covering our bills.”

Read More News

NOTE: Photo above is from YouTube

Related Posts