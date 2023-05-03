Maria Lvova-Belova stole 20,000 Ukrainian children?

Vladimir Putin’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights — Maria Lvova-Belova – allegedly stole 19,544 children from Ukraine and is viewed by the International Criminal Court as a war criminal.

In a private conversation with VICE News, the Commissioner was asked if she considers herself a war criminal which she responded with a very calm, “It’s funny. I’m a mother. That says it all. A war criminal? What are you talking about?”

Sanctions against Lvova-Belova

Lvova-Belova has been placed on a sanctions list by the United States, United Kingdom, and European Union.

During the interview, she casually explained that “Russia does not recognize the jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court,” and that she does not fully understand what they were accused of since there was no official document, according to her.

ICC arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova says she is accused of bearing “individual criminal responsibility” for the “unlawful deportation and transfer of children” from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

However, she admitted that there had been thousands of children who were taken to Russia so as not to suffer the effects of the battles, this began when Russia initiated a sweeping attack on Ukraine last year – from areas like Mariupol, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv.

Lvova-Belova refutes the charges of deportation and brainwashing.

Propaganda or for real?

In Russian media, news reports and videos abound that show Ukrainian children enjoying life in Russia. For instance, in a massive rite in Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium a year after the invasion, a sobbing 13-year-old, Anya, hugged a Russian soldier. “Thank you, Uncle Yurii, for saving me, my sister, and hundreds of thousands of children in Mariupol.”

According to Lvova-Belova, “These are ordinary human sincere emotions and there is no question of any propaganda.”

“We don’t use children for politics. There [in Ukraine], unfortunately, it happens … I saw this press conference, where three of them [Ukrainian children] were interviewed and commented on their presence in the camp as a time when they were beaten when they were not fed when they were not given water.”

