PARENTS fed up with children being FORCED to watch DRAG QUEENS 

The conservative parents all over the world from America to Australia are protesting against the governments allowing teachers to hire drag queens to perform in front of their children . Furthermore, there are some that claim drag queen performances are also not appropriate for children. The right wingers state that they are against performers doing lewd acts in front of children.

The story of drag queens performing in front of children is one issue, and the other is that schools are showing young kids explicit material. The worst part of it all, this is all done under the guise of the LGBTQ+ community. Gays Against Groomers is the exact response towards issues like these.

The Daily Mail states that a lawsuit filed in San Francisco Superior Court states, Brian Gilton claims he lost his job from tax software company Intuit. This is just a few days after posting two strongly worded comments about children participating in drag shows.

Furthermore, Gilton argues that his participation in political speech was the reason for his termination, which violates California labour laws. In one of his Instagram posts, in which Gilton expresses his dismay at the presence of two-year-old babies at drag shows.

Internet users react to the parents who are fed up with all of these problems

Next, a video was recently uploaded on TikTok stating that small children are exposed to drag shows. These shows are typically meant for adults to entertain themselves with. However, it seems that the liberals are pushing it towards entertaining children with it. There are some that can be decent. Unfortunately there are those that are sexualised.

In addition to that, a plethora of comments state that kids need to have protection against this. On the other hand, there are comments stating that there are no issues for this towards kids.

Furthermore, Gays Against Groomers claim that drag queens may affect children mentally in a negative manner. It appears that their followers agree with this sentiment regardless of most of their followers being in said community.

A Twitter user made a joke stating that lesbians on their specific dating apps are having to deal with transwomen. There are people in the community that claim the new LGBTQ+ is not reflective towards their values

