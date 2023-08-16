Madonna restarts tour rehearsals following hospitalization

Madonna has made her comeback.

Reportedly, Madonna has resumed her rehearsals for the Celebration Tour after her recent hospitalization due to a bacterial infection.

Despite still being in the process of recovery, Madonna’s eagerness to resume rehearsals is apparent. An insider shared with The Sun that she has been impatiently waiting to get back to work and has been practising in New York City. The global tour is scheduled to kick off in London on October 14th.

Madonna Making the extra mile

Interestingly, Madonna has gone the extra mile to ensure a flawless performance. She has reserved not only the New York Coliseum for rehearsals, but also a secondary location in London for the last week of dress rehearsals. This is a slight deviation from her usual preference of conducting the final week of rehearsals in the same location where the tour starts. However, this change is due to scheduling conflicts caused by Blink-182’s comeback concerts at the O2 arena.

Before her hospitalization in June, insiders had revealed that Madonna had been intensely rehearsing at Nassau Coliseum for her upcoming tour, dedicating long hours of work, sometimes up to 12 hours a day.

Road to recovery

Following her hospitalization, where she was admitted to the intensive care unit after being found unresponsive, Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, reassured fans that she was expected to make a full recovery.

Recently, Madonna gave her fans a heartwarming update on her progress through an Instagram post. She shared a video of herself dancing, expressing how being able to move and dance even a little bit makes her feel incredibly fortunate. She thanked her fans and friends for their support, considering them her “lucky stars” too.

Promise to her fans

In the past week, Madonna hinted at her imminent return to the stage by sharing photos of herself dressed up in a black corset. She teased her followers with the caption, “All dressed up and Nowhere to go.”

She added that she will be travelling to her fans “soon,very soon,” #celebrationtour.

The announcement for the “Vogue” singer’s worldwide tour, aimed at celebrating her four decades in the music industry, was made in January of this year.

The photo above is from Instagram

