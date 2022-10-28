Dr Mahathir says already in GE15 talks with Perikatan, still awaiting Pakatan response

- Advertisement -

Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) and Gerakan Tanah Air (GTA) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he has given two days to Perikatan Nasional (PN) to continue their negotiations with them for GE15.

He revealed the negotiations have run into problems that he declined to share, but stressed that he wanted matters settled by November 2, three days before nominations.

“We give a period of two days (to PN) because we wanted to conclude everything by the 2nd (Nov),” he told a press conference at Pejuang headquarters here today.

Later, Pejuang president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said the talks involved senior leaders from the party.

Meanwhile, Pejuang deputy president Datuk Marzuki Yahya said PN was represented by its secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, who is also the secretary-general of Bersatu, and PAS vice president Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

However, Hamzah yesterday reportedly said PN has not held any official discussions with GTA yet.

Dr Mahathir earlier announced eight parliamentary candidates including three incumbent seats in Kedah, two in Selangor and one in both Perak and Kuala Lumpur.

He said while he hoped the negotiations with PN would be fruitful, it would not affect the eight seats.

“This (seats) had been set and is not overlapped in GTA, in cooperation with PN, we hoped all the eight (candidates) will be accepted,” he said.

On possible talks with Pakatan Harapan, Dr Mahathir said he is still waiting for a “positive response” from them.

“I have already made it obvious that I am prepared to meet everybody except, of course, Umno.

When asked what form of “positive response” he was awaiting, Dr Mahathir said it could be done in “many ways”.

“They (PH) can say it publicly, write a letter, make a special statement, anything, it’s very easy to do,” he said.

On October 21, chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he has no qualms about meeting former prime minister Dr Mahathir to discuss political cooperation for the GE15.

However, things have stayed quiet between both coalitions until now.

