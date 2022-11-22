Male fan caught masturbating at BLACKPINK concert

- Advertisement -

Seeing someone masturbating in public is already traumatic for some people but what if this happened at a concert?

BLINKs and BLACKPINK were shocked when a male fan was caught by security for allegedly masturbating at a BLACKPINK concert recently.

It was reported that the said fan was pleasuring himself at BLACKPINK’s concert in Newark, New Jersey on either November 14 or November 15. A netizen went on Twitter to share the incident which led to the male fan’s apprehension.

“This guy was caught [masturbating]/touching inappropriately right next to our section and was quickly caught and arrested,” the user tweeted. “We were telling the security about it/described his outfits etc, and immediately three bodyguards starts looking up for him and saw him leaving, but thank god, they managed to catch him.”

It was not confirmed that the male fan was arrested but he can be seen being escorted out of the venue by security in a separate video.

“Fortunately me and people around me didn’t see it ourselves, cuz it was like 2 rows behind us (VIP2 I guess), we were just helping to inform the security about him since we were VIP1 and had an easy access to the security,” the Twitter user stated.

Netizens got upset over the incident and they showed their disgust on Twitter.

“This is so disgusting! Thank you for quickly informing the security btw!” one user wrote.

“Bought the tickets just to do that inside the concert hall? What a pervert,” another user commented.

The quartet is currently on their 2022 North American Born Pink tour. On November 19 BLACKPINK had a concert in Los Angeles at the Banc of California Stadium.

Their song, “Lovesick Girls” was recently featured in an episode of “The Simpsons.”

It was not long before the video of the male fan started getting viral online, garnering close to 100 thousand views on Twitter at the time of writing.

