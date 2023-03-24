Aussie billionaire Malouf talks about $150 mil super yacht’s operating costs

Australian billionaire Ian Malouf said that the cost of operating his yacht is quite astronomical by anyone’s standards even billionaires.

Malouf owns a fleet of 11 yachts with the most prestigious one being the 73 metre long Coral Ocean which he bought for USD$50 million and then spent another $50 million just refurbishing it.

The yacht of course is super dreamy with all the luxury trappings you can possibly think of. This includes a glass bottom spa pool to soak in, a private treatment room with an infrared sauna, a teppanyaki grill and a sky lounge with a full service bar and sound system as well as an indoor and outdoor gym.

Malouf About Payroll

Speaking on the costs of running the yacht, Malouf told The Australian magazine, “You could be looking at a payroll of $250,000 per month. Then you’ve got extras on top of that, which could be another $300,000.

“We can staff up to 28 and it is usually two months on and two off. One can be one month on and one-off. The boats do get older as well, so they need maintenance. Overall, that can be millions of dollars. It definitely is a case of ‘buying them is one thing, running them is another.’”

According to the publication, the annual cost of running a yacht should be about 10 per cent of the price shelled out for the vessel.

Malouf sold his company, Dial-a-Dump to Bingo industries for AUD$57 million in 2021. His main business now its chartering his super yachts with Coral Ocean reported to be constantly fully booked.

The best part about the yacht is it’s array of water sports equipment. There is a sea pool floating off the back of the yacht, along with paddle boards, jet skis, sea bobs and water slides.

For those who want to be pampered there is a crew of 22 people waiting to cater to your whim and fancy from massages to manicures.

NOTE: Photo above is from YouTube Screen Grab

