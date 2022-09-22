Man arrested for allegedly molesting two altar boys

- Advertisement -

Manila — ZAMBOANGA CITY – Police operatives arrested a man on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in Boalan, Zamboanga City allegedly for molesting two altar boys.

Col. John Encinareal, chief of Criminal Investigation Detection Group (CIDG-9), identified the suspect as Bryan Aizon y Bello.

CIDG-9 and Zamboanga police operatives arrested Aizon for violation of RA7610, a law against child abuse.

A bail bond of P200,000 was recommended by the Regional Trial Court-9 for his temporary liberty.

Parents of the two altar boys accused the suspect of molesting their sons who are both minors. The identities of the victims are withheld.

Aizon was brought to the CIDG-9 office for disposition.

