Sunny Leone’s bikini ‘saved her ‘arms and shoulders from burning’. Guess how?

Delhi — Sunny Leone is living it up in the Maldives. The actor recently took up to the Maldives and since then her Instagram profile is replete with pictures and videos of her ventures in the island country. Sunny’s vacay diaries are treats for sore eyes.

The actor keeps sharing snippets of her vacay fashion diaries and they are getting better by the day. When in the Maldives. Deck up in stunning bikinis – this is Sunny’s vacay mantra and she is following it by heart.

From sharing snippets of her encounters with the sun and the sea to making us drool with pictures of herself decked up in bikinis and posing on the beach with the sprawling blue waters of Maldives in the backdrop, Sunny is doing it all.

Sunny, a day back, shared a set of pictures of herself posing by the sea and decked up in a stunning bikini. The Maldives is picture-perfect for a vacation but the day’s heat can also burn the skin sometimes. But Sunny had the perfect fix to the problem.

She picked a full-sleeved bikini to save her arms and shoulders from burning. Sunny played muse to fashion designer house Flirtatious and picked the bikini from the shelves of the designer house. Sunny decked up in the multicoloured bikini featuring geometric patterns with a closed neckline and bodycon details.

To the same, she added a pair of lowers featuring the same print. Sunny posed for multiple pictures in the bikini and gave us all the fashion goals we need to get into the weekend mood. “Love this bikini. Saved my arms and shoulders from burning!! Thanks,” Sunny captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Leone, styled by fashion stylist Hitendra Kapopara, wore her tresses open in beach wavy and dewy curls and accessorised her look for the day in tinted shades. In contoured cheeks and a shade of pastel pink lipstick, Sunny rounded off the look for the day.

