Suspect in rape-slay of 16-year-old girl arrested

Manila — TRECE MARTIRES CITY, Cavite – The police arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the suspect in the rape and killing of a 16-year-old girl whose body was found under a bridge in Barangay Cabuco on Sept. 12.

In a hot pursuit manhunt operation, authorities nabbed Elden Necesito Alegria, a 33-year-old construction worker in Barangay Manuyan, San Jose Del Monte City, Bulacan.

Alegria faces charges of rape with homicide.

Also arrested were Joy Necesito and Pepito Baluran, who allegedly helped harbour the suspect.

In a statement, Police Regional Office 4A director Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. lauded the relentless efforts of Trece Martires Philippine National Police (PNP) that resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

Nartatez also thanked concerned citizens who assisted authorities during the manhunt operations.

In a Facebook post, Trece Martires Mayor Gemma Buendia Lubigan also commended the Trece Martires PNP led by Lt. Col. Jonathan Asnan and said she knows how hard the police worked to arrest the suspect.

