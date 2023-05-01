Mariah Carey loses a whopping 50 pounds ahead of her wedding

Mariah Carey has lost a ton of weight, dropping 50 pounds ahead of her wedding to Bryan Tanaka. People first noticed her weight loss in an Instagram post on April 12. She was sporting a black leather jacket paired with a yellow sequin mini dress and ankle strap shoes.

She captioned the post with three yellow heart emojis and fans wrote the following;

“Miss ma’am got me on a chokehold with these new pics!!!”

“I smell a new album coming please we need #mc16”

“Skinny legend. Periodt”

- Advertisement -

“Stunning as always Queen”

Carey Engagements

Tanaka and Carey first got together in 2016 after she ended her engagement to James Packer. She was previously married to Nick Cannon from 2008 to 2016.

This will be third time that Carey walks down the aisle. She married the head of Sony Music, Tommy Mottola who had signed her to Columbia records. She was married to Mottola from 1993 to 1998. She was 24 and he was 43 when they got married.

Rumours of her upcoming marriage to Tanaka started to circulate when she shared a video of their family’s Easter celebrations. Carey was seen blowing a kiss and holding a bunny with a huge diamond ring. Sources close to the couple think the wedding will take place this summer.

Carey Losing Weight

According to a Radar Online report, weight loss expert Dr Stuart Fischer (who has not worked with her) said that Carey looked slim and trim in an April 10 photograph.

- Advertisement -

“She looks very good and looks like she’s been working out,” said Fischer who thinks she would have definitely cut out junk food and drinking to achieve these results.

Music biographer Mark Bego was also convinced that it won’t be long until she says ‘I do’.

“Mariah never looks better than when she’s happy. The air is thick with buzz about an impending wedding!”.

Read More News

Photo above is from Wikipedia: WBLS, CC BY 3.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Related Posts