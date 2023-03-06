Best-selling author, Marianne Williamson, is running for president in 2024, says she’s not naive

Bestselling author Marianne Williamson has officially tossed her bid for the 2024 US presidential race. She tells the American people that because she has run for the presidency before, she isn’t naïve.

“The status quo, ladies and gentlemen and everyone else will not disrupt itself,” Williamson said as she announced her candidacy at Union Station in Washington, D.C. “That’s our job.”

“We’re all here because we care about this country. But we’re all here, or at least many of us are because we are upset about this country, we’re worried about this country,” she said with great emphasis.

However, her entry into the race isn’t likely to change the minds of top Democrats, who’ve said they’re firmly behind Biden and don’t expect a conventional primary for the nomination.

“It is our job to create a vision of justice and love that is so powerful, that it will override the forces of hatred and injustice and fear,” Williamson said during her announcement.

“I have run for president before. I am not naïve.”

“I’m not naïve about the forces which have no intention of allowing anyone into this conversation who does not align with their predetermined agenda,” she said.

Williamson discussed her long-shot candidacy further in an interview with ABC’s Jon Karl airing Sunday on “This Week.”

“The system that is now saying I’m unserious, that I’m not credible or I’m a longshot is the very system that protects and maintains this idea that only those whose careers have been entrenched within the system that drove us into a ditch should possibly be qualified to lead us out of that ditch,” she stressed.

“My qualification is not that I know how to perpetuate that system, my qualification is that I know how to disrupt it,” Williamson added.

Williamson, 70, rose to fame in the self-help world with several best-selling books and as a spiritual guru to Oprah Winfrey.

She worked with several health-related organizations and founded Project Angel Food, which began as a program to deliver meals to homebound people with AIDS and later expanded to people battling any critical illness.

