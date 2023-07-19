Mark Grenon & sons sell fake Covid-19 cure thru online church, face trial in Miami

Mark Grenon, 65, and his three Florida-based sons, Jonathan, 37, Joseph, 35, and Jordan, 29, have been charged with conspiracy to cheat the US government and deliver fake pharmaceuticals, according to court documents.

This Florida family is accused of using their online church to promote and sell a hazardous industrial bleach as a hoax COVID-19 treatment. They will be tried this week in Miami.

The Miami Herald noted that although the Grenons are acting in their defense, they chose not to give opening arguments on Monday. They have entered a not-guilty plea.

What are the Grenons called

The Bradenton family’s Genesis II Church of Health and Healing allegedly sold $1 million worth of their alleged “Miracle Mineral Solution,” according to the prosecution.

They labeled the Grenons as “snake-oil salesmen” and “con men.”

Prosecutors likewise claim that what Grenon and sons were selling was advertised in films as a supposed treatment for 95% of ailments, including COVID-19, Alzheimer’s, autism, brain cancer, HIV/AIDS, and multiple sclerosis.

Grenon selling a fake cure

Officials said that chlorine dioxide was what the Grenons were actually peddling. The Food and Drug Administration states that when consumed, the solution turns into a bleach that is frequently used for cleaning pulp, paper, textiles, and industrial water. It can be lethal, according to the authorities, and is equivalent to drinking bleach.

In 2020, the church was required by a Miami federal judge to stop selling the drug, but the order was disregarded.

Just south of Tampa Bay in Bradenton, authorities detained Jonathan and Jordan Grenon. Joseph and Mark Grenon escaped to Colombia, where they were apprehended and deported to the United States.

What results from consuming bleach?

The mouth, throat, and gastrointestinal system may get irritated if home bleach in lower concentrations is swallowed. Abdominal pain, vomiting, and motion sickness may follow. Consuming powerful bleach products can cause fatal gastrointestinal damage and irreversible harm to the digestive system.

