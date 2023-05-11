Marvel has released 600 different version of Guardians of the Galaxy 3

As Marvel fans head off to watch Guardian of the Galaxy in an excited frenzy little do many of them know that there are actually 600 different versions of the same film.

Yes, you heard that right. Director James Gunn has distributed 600 versions of the film so you will get a different version depending on which cinema you go to.

Marvel Maximising Screen Size

The good news is these different versions do not in any way have an impact on the storyline. So you don’t have to figure out how to watch all 600 of them. The 600 different aspect ratios are to maximize the screen size for the audience.

Disney’s VP of finishing and stereo Evan Jacobs said, “So wherever you go to see it, you’re gonna see the best version.” He also said that this was the most complex delivery Marvel has ever done.

Just to compare and give context to the situation, James Cameron’s Avatar:The Way of Water had 1,065 versions. It is to allow people to have the right experience for each cinema configuration.

“Sometimes it’s the music, sometimes it’s what’s happening, sometimes it’s whatever.” Jacobs says the best way to appreciate the film is to watch the 3D version which takes advantage of the variable framing options.

The film by Marvel has so far garnered $17 million at the box office. Globally the film is projected to gross around $250 million during its debut according to a Collider report. The film is the longest one in the trilogy at 2 hours and 29 minutes and offers fans a chance to see the motley crew for the last time.

The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel. Fortunately for those who haven’t seen the first and second film in the trilogy, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is quite self-contained. It revolves around the past and present of the Guardians themselves.

