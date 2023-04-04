Marvel’s Jeff Goldblum will join the musical Wicked

Jurassic Park and Marvel’s Jeff Goldblum is going to star in the movie version of Wicked. The actor who was in Guardians of the Galaxy 2 and Thor: Ragnarok will soon be seen in the new film.

Wicked is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz with the story focusing on Elphaba and Glinda before they became the Wicked Witch of the West and Good Witch respectively and chronicles the events leading up to the arrival of Dorothy to Oz. The film will be split into two parts.

Goldblum On The Role

“I was just on this set of Wicked. I’m not supposed to talk about that, but it’s been out and about,” said Goldblum.

The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey and Ethan Slater. Goldblum will play the Wizard of Oz.

“You should see our witches – Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande – [they are] very good. I was shooting one day, and I found myself tearing up in fear, a childhood fear came back to me,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Wicked creator Stephen Schwartz said, “We kept running into two problems. The first is that even as a very long single movie, it required us [to] cut or omit things that we wanted to include. [Secondly] we found it very difficult to get past ‘Defying Gravity’ without a break. That song is written specially to bring a curtain down, and whatever scene followed it just seemed hugely anti-climatic.”

In related news, Ariana Grande is all set to play Glinda the Good Witch and posted a photo of her new blonde hair in a signature massive ponytail.

The film is directed by John Chu and the first part will be screened on Christmas Day, 2025 with the second part coming out a year later on the same date.

Chu announced this decision on Twitter saying that it was the best way to do the story justice.

“As we prepared the production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film without doing some real damage to it. As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years. So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!

- Advertisement -

“Cynthia, Ariana and I – and all of the cast and crew pledge to create nothing less than an experience that honors its foundation for all the fans who’ve waited for this movie, and to offer a thrilling, fantastical world full of dynamic characters that invites in those who are unfamiliar.”

Read More News

Photo above is from Wikipedia

Related Posts