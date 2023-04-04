Twitter users shocked at Cy Twombly’s artwork selling for upwards of $75 million

Cy Twombly has since passed away, but his artwork lives on. It is duly noted that some of his artwork is an acquired taste. These simple yet eccentric pieces are selling from $2 million to upwards of $75 million. Twitter users are questioning who would buy art that looks as though a child did it.

According to Tate.org, his art has a deep interest in the ancient cultures of Greece and Rome. His paintings often incorporate references to historical and mythological figures, as well as fragments of classical poetry.

His rituals involves drunkenness and wild, ecstatic dancing. Furthermore during his time, he was often associated with violence, with his followers depicted as consuming raw animal flesh.

In the 1950s, Twombly writes about how the act of painting could arise from a single “ecstatic impulse”. Even 50 years later, his paintings still convey a similar intensity, with swirling patterns of paint created using a brush attached to a pole. This technique allows Twombly to capture the energy of a continuous movement across a large canvas, with the dripping red paint evoking the imagery of both wine and blood.

Twitter users reacting to Twombly’s art

Here. I made this earlier.

$100 each. DM me if interested. NO LOW BALLERS! pic.twitter.com/dRTkJKKdcE — Charles Weber – aka THE Jew from Boca (@CWBOCA) March 29, 2023

Twitter users decide to parody the artist and claim that they too are in similar calibre. One user posts a generic scribbled “drawing” and says that others can purchase this artwork for $100. Furthermore, the user claims that no “low ballers” will be tolerated when purchasing his “art.”

Selling yourself short – you could’ve been a millionaire at 3 — Wally Mark (@Still_Mark_Rami) March 29, 2023

Another commenter states that he could’ve been rich when he was in kindergarten. Many are pointing out the similarities of Twombly’s work as the likes of a toddler’s artwork. Another person responds by saying that he could be rich even before entering kindergarten as three year olds are capable of making drawings like these.

I was shocked by the response. Here is the side by side of the image used for the drawing. pic.twitter.com/R2sL2tcMAm — Scott (@scottrohlffs) March 29, 2023

To conclude, a Twitter user shows his grandfather’s art work which appears to be immaculately done and he states that this is real art. Others are sharing their compliments to the user’s grandfather. There is a comparison photo between the art and the actual photo, and the likeness to it is uncanny.

