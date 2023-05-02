Matthew Lawrence was fired from agency after he refused to strip

90’s actor Matthew Lawrence revealed his experience in the #MeToo movement and sexual harassment in Hollywood during the April 28 episode of Brotherly Love podcast. The show is co-hosted by his brothers and fellow actors Joey and Andrew Lawrence. Joey also responded to the firing.

In the episode, the 43-year-old talked about how he refused to take off his clothes during a meeting with an award-winning director who was involved in a Marvel project.

Lawrence Fired

“There’s been many times in my life where I’ve been propositioned to get a huge role,” Lawrence says on the podcast. “I lost my agency because I went to the hotel room” where, the actor alleges, a prominent director “showed up in his robe, asked me to take my clothes off, said he needed to take Polaroids of me and said if I did X, Y and Z, I would be the next Marvel character.”

Lawrence alleges that his agency (which he did not identify by name) ended up firing him because he left the hotel room.

The Boys Meets World star also talked about Terry Crews who has been vocal about his own #MeToo experience.

Crew alleged in 2018 that Adam Venit, former head of the motion picture department at William Morris Endeavor (WME) and top Hollywood agent, groped him at a party in 2016.

Losing big movie parts

Joey responded: “The bottom line is, there’s been a lot of those crossroads and those thresholds that, you know, of course, we’ve all been a part of that. And those moments are tough. For me, when those moments arose — and there were plenty, obviously — it was just a principle thing for me.”

