McDonald’s US offices closing, layoffs follow

Global fast-food chain McDonald’s Corp is momentarily shutting its U.S. offices this week and preparing to inform workers about the coming layoffs as part of a comprehensive business restructuring.

In an emailed memo to its U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald’s asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. It is unclear how many employees will be laid off.

“During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization,” the Chicago-based company said in the message.

According to the message, McDonald’s also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters.

Early warning: Layoffs

The fast-food chain said in January that it would review corporate staffing levels as part of an updated business strategy, which could lead to layoffs in some areas and expansion in others.

- Advertisement -

In a memo to employees, CEO Chris Kempczinski said

“We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead.

“Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth.”

‘Bright star’ during the pandemic

McDonald’s has been a star of the pandemic – people ordered more takeout from the company during the early days of Covid and sales have surged over the past year as inflation sent restaurant-goers looking for cheaper options.

However, the CEO said that the company is not resting on its laurels, thus outlining a plan to break down internal barriers, grow more innovative, and reduce work that doesn’t align with the company’s priorities.

- Advertisement -

McDonald’s also plans to accelerate the pace of its restaurant openings to respond to increased demand. The company said it sees an opportunity for further growth in many of its major markets.

“While there’s a lot for us to be proud of, you’ve also told us that there’s more we can do,” Kempczinski wrote to employees. “We’re performing at a high level, but we can do even better.”

Read More News –

NOTE: Photo above is from Pexels

Related Posts