Meghan Markle prepares meals for 300 homeless women for Thanksgiving

Meghan Markle had her hands full on Thanksgiving preparing a feast for more than 300 homeless women. On Nov 24 the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the holiday at the Downtown Women’s Center coordinating meals for its residents.

She dressed for the occasion in a comfortable crewneck sweatshirt, black baseball cap and mask with rubber gloves appearing in a photograph on the Archewell Foundation website preparing some of the meals for the homeless women.

The caption for the photograph showing Markle with a crew member who is preparing the food for the homeless women reads, “Earlier this week, the Archewell Foundation Team helped prepare a Thanksgiving lunch for over 300 Downtown Women’s Center (DWC) residents in Los Angeles.

“DWC provides a wide array of resources to decrease barriers and end homelessness for all women including female veterans and their families, women with severe physical and mental health concerns and survivors of domestic violence.”

Markle said that she likes to spend Thanksgiving cooking for her loved ones, including her husband and their two children, Archie, 3 and Lilibet, one.

It was no surprise that the royal couple decided to stay on in the United States for the holiday and it is rumoured that the couple won’t be spending Christmas with the royal family in England either.

According to a report in the Mirror, they have been invited to Sandringham for Christmas by King Charles but “relations continue to sour” and “they are unlikely to attend”. The palace is trying forge better relationships between Harry and the Royal Family.

According to a royal family expert, Angela Levin, the death of the Queen puts less pressure on the family to be together for Christmas, perhaps showing how to rekindle a relationship.

Levin said in an interview with the Sun, “The Queen’s death means there won’t be as much pressure to have all the family together, which is good, because it seems Harry and Meghan won’t be present.

“The family will want to make it a very positive day after the Queen’s death, and I think the Sussexes’ presence would most certainly dampen that.”

