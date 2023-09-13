Video Music Awards: Heated exchange between Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake were captured in what appeared to be a tense interaction backstage at the 2023 Video Music Awards, as shown in a video that surfaced on social media on Tuesday, September 12.

In the video clip, the 28-year-old “Savage” artist seemed visibly irritated and seemed to disregard the 42-year-old “Mirrors” singer as he walked past her with other members of NSYNC. While Megan Thee Stallion appeared to be talking to Timberlake, his bandmate Joey Fatone seemed to find the situation amusing as they walked away, and Megan Thee Stallion’s stylist adjusted her hair.

Unexpected exchange

Numerous users on the platform X (formerly known as Twitter) commented on the viral clip, with many describing the exchange as “unexpected.”

Some of the comments included questions like asking what happened, what was going on and that Timberland stepped on the toes of Megan Thee Stallion.

The reason for Megan Thee Stallion and Timberlake’s apparent discomfort remains unclear. However, a source told Variety on that evening that there was no actual disagreement between them.

Cute exchange with Stallion

According to the insider, Timberlake greeted Megan Thee Stallion by saying it was nice to meet her and she responded that it did not count, they had to meet properly. The source characterized the exchange as cute.

Both artists went on to fulfill their respective roles for the show. Timberland and his band presented the Best Pop Song award to Taylor Swift, while Megan Thee Stallion delivered a performance of her hit single “Bongos” alongside Cardi B on stage.

Celebrating NSYNC’s success

Before presenting Swift, Timberland and his bandmates, Joey, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick, took a moment to reminisce about NSYNC’s success when they won their first VMA more than two decades ago.

JC shared, that two decades ago, the band were just kids and they had won the Best Pop Video for ‘Bye Bye Bye’. It was NSYNC’s first VMA and it meant the world to them. It validated their hard work.

Show stopping performance

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B delivered a show-stopping performance in matching deep blue fringe two-piece outfits, singing their track. As part of their performance, they transformed the stage into a tropical paradise with palm trees in the background.

