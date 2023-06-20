Meghan Markle re-invents herself thru Dior deal?

According to a recent story, Meghan Markle, 41, may soon be making waves in the world of high fashion after allegedly negotiating a contract with Dior as part of a plan by her talent agency, William Morris Endeavor, to “re-invent” the Duchess.

Will the Duchess of Sussex become the new face of Dior?

The source stated that there have been reports about her signing a contract with Dior for weeks, which has caused the rumor mill to go into overdrive. If she succeeds, nobody will recall that her dumb little podcast was terminated after one season.

The insider asserted that although other members of the public may experience “shock” at the anticipated transfer to Dior, the company has reportedly been “working on the rebranding of Meghan for weeks.”

The arrangement is intended to rebrand Markle’s image which, together with her husband’s popularity went plummeting after the couple’s Netflix documentary and the release of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.

Meghan- the next Dior cover girl?

However, given her extensive history with the label, it would make sense if Markle were to end up as the next Dior cover girl.

The Duchess may potentially begin a new chapter after she and her husband opted to formally retire from their positions as senior royals in 2020.

The “new” Meghan

Reputation Management Consultants chairman Eric Schiffer stated to The Mail on Sunday that Markle’s team will “use the drama to her advantage” and is ostensibly attempting to “distance herself from the toxic emotional drama that Harry seems unable to put in the past.”

Schiffer, though, asserted that Markle will look forward and “focus on the positive.”

He told the source, “She will return to an image of a strong, accomplished woman who made her own profession and will focus on serious women’s concerns, as well as things that are pleasant and aspirational, like haute fashion.

Perhaps, Meghan Markle’s new title will be “Duchess of Dior”?

