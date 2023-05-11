Melania Trump supports Donald’s reelection bid in 2024

Despite several indictments, sexual abuse charges, and a recent guilty verdict, Melania Trump is supporting Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential re-election campaign.

Once a wife, always a wife?

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” Melania Trump told Fox News in an interview.

It can be noted that the only time Melania Trump appeared at one of his campaign rallies was during his reelection campaign announcement in November 2022. Since then, Donald Trump was “wifeless.”

Despite her absences from important events such as the Manhattan court hearing and post-arraignment speech in Mar-a-Lago, Melania told Fox News that “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again.”

Priorities For Melania Trump

- Advertisement -

Melania confided that if her husband is elected in 2024, the well-being and development of children is her priority.

“My focus would continue to be creating a safe and nurturing space for children to learn, grow, and thrive,” she said. “If additional problems arise, I will take the time to study them and understand their root causes.”

Just a few weeks ago, Melania overtly showed her anger over her husband’s “philandering” with women and openly demonstrated the fact that she doesn’t want to have anything to do with him. Now all of a sudden, she’s “all” for him.

Is she being inconsistent? Or just trying to match her husband’s unpredictability?

- Advertisement -

Nevertheless, the decision of Melania to support Donald Trump’s election campaign is a personal one and may depend on several factors. She’s the only one who knows the actual state of their relationship, her values and beliefs, and the specific circumstances surrounding the campaign.

It appears that for this former First Lady, the former president has proven himself to be effective in his previous political endeavors, thus, her support.

Or maybe she found out that she really loves being First Lady after all. It doesn’t matter that she eats her words.

Read More News

Photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

Related Posts