Melania Trump’s Dior suit makes a big impression, even without a speech

Donald Trump’s wife and former First Lady Melania Trump never fails to woo people with her iconic style and tasteful fashion choices.

At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee recently she turned heads in a stunning red outfit in true Republican colours.

Melania was making her first public appearance in a long time, her presence made more of an impact than expected as it was not long after the assassination attempt on her husband.

She wore a red Christian Dior outfit putting a new twist to its classic ‘Bar’ suit. She first wore the designer outfit in 2017 during an official visit with Donald Trump (who was then President) to meet the French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte.

Dior’s Bar suit first appeared in 1947 and has been a wardrobe staple for many Dior fans.

According to her stylist, Herve Pierre, that outfit was one of her favorites which poses the question; Could Melania be getting more supportive of her husband’s bid for President now and is she getting ready for another stint at the White House?

Speculation has it that this is quite possible as she leaned over to Trump for an air kiss at the convention, though she still dodged a kiss on the cheek by him and gave him a semi hug instead.

Back to the suit. Pierre said, “It’s nothing new – it’s just a repeat. But she loves that suit. She has beautiful clothes so she can repeat [looks]. The fit was perfect and that was it. We know each other quite well so it’s not a big deal. And we’re not going to spend three hours [choosing something]. I usually give her two or three options.”

She paired the dress with red Christian Louboutin stilettos looking as glamorous as ever. The last day of RNC was a show of family solidarity for Trump with his five children, Donald Jr, Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Baron also around. Also present were his 10 grandchildren.