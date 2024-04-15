Business Insights International Relationships Technology

More men and women harbour thoughts of robot intimacy

New research has revealed who would most likely be interested in having intimate relations with robots, and to the surprise of all, most men and women seem to harbour such thoughts.

With modern technology, now we do not have blow-up dolls alone, we also have realistic intimate robots, which have been ‘built to satisfy’. While a few have made their way onto the market, development continues to improve on what’s available.

Along with the vast shifts towards looking realistic, investing in new intimate aids has never been easier. You can just go online and buy one of these in all secrecy.

The groundbreaking study says researchers from Canada delved into the intriguing realm of robot intimacy. This isn’t science fiction anymore; it’s a reality that’s both fascinating and, for some, perhaps a bit unsettling.

Connor Leshner and Jessica Johnson, the minds behind the study titled Technically in Love: Individual differences relating to sexual and platonic relationships with robots, embarked on a journey to understand how people perceive and engage with robots in intimate settings.

Their research tapped into the perspectives of a diverse group of undergraduates, aiming to decipher the intricate web of attitudes surrounding robosexuality.

Robot intimacy

Sociosexual orientation, hostile sexism, and social dominance orientation emerged as key factors influencing individuals’ inclinations toward robotic companionship. But the most surprising revelation was about harboring attitudes of hostile sexism that seem more inclined to embrace intimacy with robots.

The study revealed a gender divide — while men showed greater interest in physical interactions, women were more open to forging platonic connections with electronic counterparts. This highlights the complex interplay between societal norms and individual desires.

Berlin recently made headlines with the unveiling of the world’s first AI brothel, a provocative fusion of technology and human desire.

Virtual reality encounters

Inside this futuristic establishment, visitors are invited to immerse themselves in a world of virtual reality, silicone dolls, and private suites. It’s not just about fulfilling physical needs; it’s about creating a safe space for exploration and connection.

With prices ranging from €89 to €1000, the company offers an array of experiences, from intimate encounters to workshops and events.

Powered by cutting-edge AI technology developed in collaboration with Polybay, Cybrothel aims to blur the boundaries between fantasy and reality, offering an experience that’s both surreal and tantalizingly real. It’s a glimpse into a future where technology becomes an integral part of human intimacy, challenging our perceptions and expanding the possibilities of pleasure.

Cover Photo: Depositphotos

