Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello seen smooching at Coachella after breakup

It has been reported by Page Six that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are not back together despite their PDA moment at the recent 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“Shawn and Camila remain friends with a lot of love and history between them, but they aren’t dating again,” the insider shared to the outlet.

“They’ve stayed in touch since their breakup and decided to meet up at Coachella since they were both going.”

Camila Cabello and a One-off kiss

While the source says “one thing led to another as the night progressed,” we’re told the “Señorita” collaborators’ kiss — which fellow festivalgoers caught on video — was “a one-off.”

Mendes was wearing a printed t-shirt, khaki pants, and has a bandana tied around his neck. Cabello was wearing a white corset top with short denim pants. The former couple announced their break up in November 2021 on Instagram after a little over two years together.

Remaining best friends

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote in a joint statement shared on their Instagram Stories. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends…We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

They signed off with three red heart emojis and “Camila and Shawn.”

Insider previously reported that the two were romantically linked in 2015. However they only became official in July 2019. The two met in 2014 when Cabello was part of girl band Fifth Harmony. Together, they were openers for Austin Mahone’s tour.

Collaborating on Señorita

Mendes and Camila Cabello collaborated on a song called “Señorita.” Cabello was dating relationship coach Matthew Hussey during that time. They dated for a year and People reported that the couple split a few days after the video.

On October the same year, while performing at a concert, Mendes revealed that he was dating Cabello.

Since then, the pair have been open about their relationship, with Mendes telling Access Hollywood in 2020 that he had been in love with Cabello for five years but feared he would be rejected by her.“It takes a lot of courage to tell the woman that you love that you love her,” Mendes said at the time.

Photo above is from a YouTube screen grab

