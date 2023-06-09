Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello splits up for the second time

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have recently broken up once again, despite rekindling their relationship just six weeks ago. The couple had previously been together for two and a half years before their initial split in November 2021.

However, they were spotted together in New York multiple times in recent weeks, following a kiss at the Coachella festival in April.

According to a source, Mendes and Cabello decided to give their relationship another try, considering their shared history.

Not meant to be with Mendes

However, they have now concluded that it was merely a brief fling and have decided to end things once again.

They realised that it was probably a mistake to give their romance another chance, as there were valid reasons for their initial breakup.

Both Mendes and Cabello have come to the realisation that they are not well-suited for each other in a romantic sense and now desire to move on from the relationship. In 2021, when they initially parted ways, they issued a joint statement confirming their separation.

They emphasised that despite the end of their romantic involvement, their love and friendship as individuals remained strong. They expressed gratitude for the support they received and stated their intention to maintain their close bond as best friends going forward.

According to an insider who spoke to E! News, Shawn took the initiative to initiate the breakup conversation, which initially left Camila feeling upset about the split. However, she eventually agreed that it was best for them to separate.

Coronavirus lockdowns eased up

Another source, as reported by People, mentioned that their romance gradually lost its spark after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns and the resumption of their busy work schedules.

The insider claimed that during the lockdown in Miami, they had an intense relationship and enjoyed the extended time together, appearing happy and relishing the break from work.

However, with the return to normal life, the dynamic between them reportedly changed.

