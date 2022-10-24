Mental health: Students socialisation activities needed

- Advertisement -

As part of its initiative to promote their overall well-being, the Department of Education (DepEd) is pushing for socialization activities among students this National Mental Health Month.

“Teachers are encouraged to facilitate activities that promote socialization or positive behavior among learners during classroom breaks or before or after classes,” DepEd said in Memorandum No. 93 series of 2022 signed by Undersecretary and Chief of Staff Epimaco Densing III.

“These may be as simple as giving learners encouraging notes, asking learners to share what they are grateful for, or encouraging random acts of kindness,” DepEd added.

DepEd also invited all offices and schools to join the observance of the 2022 National Mental Health Month being observed this October.

The theme for the observance, as announced by the Department of Health (DOH), is “Mental Health and Well-Being for All: Promoting Mental Health in Physical and Virtual Spaces.”

By joining the observance, DepEd brings together stakeholders and enjoins them to take part in ensuring the mental health and well-being of all personnel, learners, and others concerned both in schools and physical workspaces and online.

DepEd also recommended several activities for the observance of National Mental Health Month such as integrating into their lessons relevant mental health concepts or messages and other appropriate activities and promotion initiatives during flag ceremonies and other activities.

Offices and schools are invited to maximize their respective social media platforms in promoting messages about mental health.

Members of the Executive Committee, bureau, service and regional directors, schools division superintendents (SDSs), and school heads were also enjoined to post on their personal or their office’s or school’s official social media accounts a video message where they express their pledge of support for the promotion of mental health through their respective roles or in their respective jurisdictions.

“Offices are also enjoined to invite key partners to post the same on their respective social media accounts,” DepEd said.

DepEd also invited offices and schools to print and display the collaterals related to the observance.

Aside from activities for socialization during breaks, DepEd is also promoting learning sessions for personnel.

Meanwhile, DepEd reminded schools to integrate the celebrations or observances provided for by law into curricular activities as they “deem reasonable and appropriate, so long as the total number of school days shall not be compromised.”

“Virtual activities through different social media platforms may be done but shall not form part of the learner’s scholastic grade,” DepEd added.

