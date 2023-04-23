Meta London: Bad choices leading to Meta cutting-off workforce

Meta London is laying off hundreds of jobs in London and scrap the Instagram hub in the city as part of its cost-cutting measures.

The firm will sack 687 employees which is around 10% of the workforce. The Financial Times reported that 250 London based roles at Instagram will also be given the boot. Instagram employees who have not been asked will be relocated back to the United States and that includes the head of Instagram Adam Mosseri.

Last month Meta announced that it would cut another 10,000 jobs and eliminate 5,000 vacancies, and with Meta London joining the cuts, critics are saying things are not going ok for the company.

Meta London Too

The New York Times reported that Mark Zuckerberg, Meta’s CEO, has declared 2023 the “year of efficiency,” and so far, this has translated into two rounds of mass layoffs over the past six months, with two more to come, which will eliminate more than 21,000 people. Zuckerberg is also closing 5,000 open positions, which amounts to 30% of his company’s workforce. Despite not being the only big tech company to hit the brakes on spending, Meta is reportedly facing the most challenges. Its stock price has dropped 43% from its peak 19 months ago, and the company has reported consecutive quarters of declining revenue. - Advertisement - Additionally, some of its top executives have moved away and are managing large parts of the company from their new homes in places like London and Tel Aviv. These issues, along with concerns that Zuckerberg is making a bad bet on the future, have devastated employee morale at Meta. Meta is doing well: Zuckerberg Zuckerberg defended the job performance of senior leaders on April 19 after he laid off 4,000 workers in the United States. In a Washington Post report he said, “I think it’s somewhat difficult to kind of pin the … company’s performance on people who weren’t necessarily in those roles before,” said Zuckerberg.

“I think they’re doing quite well,” he added.

On April 19, Meta laid off 4,000 workers mostly in the company’s technical teams. The restructuring will involve 10,000 retrenchments in total. These lay offs are on top of the 11,000 jobs Meta cut in November.

“Those were my decisions. I just want to make clear that I take responsibility,” said Zuckerberg.

The company’s biggest competition right now is from TikTok as advertising dollars are going towards the short form video platform.

