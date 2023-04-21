“Humans, not aliens, are the greatest threat,” says Elon Musk

Twitter CEO and SpaceX founder Elon Musk admitted Tuesday to Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he doesn’t know whether aliens exist, and that he wouldn’t be able to keep it a secret if it was discovered.

The embattled Twitter CEO also said there’s no evidence of “conscious life” anywhere in the universe besides planet Earth — a phenomenon he says humans take for granted.

“A lot of people ask me, you know, where are the aliens? And I think if anyone would know about aliens on Earth it would probably be me,” Musk said in the interview.

“Yeah, I’m, you know, very familiar with space stuff. And I’ve seen no evidence of aliens … I would immediately tweet it out. That’d be probably the top tweet of all time. ‘We found one, guys!’ It’s the jackpot with some 8 billion likes.”

While he hopes the little green men are real — and more importantly friendly — the tech mogul said he doesn’t believe the government is hiding the existence of extraterrestrial beings from the public.

Humans Not Aliens

Musk argued that the government would villainize aliens if they knew of their existence in order to easily green-light military spending.

“We’re constantly trying to get the defense budget to expand. And look, you know what would really get no arguments for anyone? If we pulled out an alien and said we need money to protect ourselves from these guys,” Musk said.

“‘How much money do you want? You got it. They look dangerous.’ So the fastest way to get a defense budget increase would be to pull out an alien.”

Lawmakers have already requested an increase in funding for the Pentagon’s unidentified aerial phenomena research office, one year after the government theorized aliens could already be visiting Earth to study the planet.

Humans, not aliens, are the biggest threat to their own existence, Musk said, pointing to falling birth rates throughout the globe, a fear he’s expressed repeatedly in recent months.

