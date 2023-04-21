Black TikToker TELLS OFF Chicago rioters on DESTROYING private property 

The recent riots in Chicago are showing the differences in opinions that the Black community has. On one hand, there are those that believe in stealing property from businesses as reparations. However, others believe that this idea is wrong and it would not help the Black community in any way.

According to the New York Post, Initially, a group of teenagers caused extensive damage to a Tesla worth $120,000, with police reporting reckless and disruptive behaviour. The situation quickly escalated into a riot. This resulted in gunfire that injured two teenage boys, though they are currently in stable condition.

Late Saturday night, law enforcement arrested a total of fifteen individuals, including nine adults and six juveniles. As hundreds, possibly even up to 1,000 people, gathered near Millennium Park and proceeded to rampage through downtown Chicago, leaving a trail of violence and destruction in their wake.

The internet reacts to the riots in Chicago

The TikToker states that now, the chain supermarket is leaving the neighbourhood. This will heavily affect all residents in the area, which is predominantly Black. Furthermore, the TikToker elaborates that prior to the store’s closure. It was the only store within at least a 10 mile radius for the population of that area.

She notes that the elderly population will definitely suffer as they tend to get their necessary medications from stores like Walmart. Unfortunately, this will all disappear, and it seems that gentrification may take place in the area. This is done by higher end establishments potentially increasing the rent.

Can I go be silly? I never got the looting out of my system at 15. Feel like at 21 if you broke no laws you should get awarded one get out of jail free card. Just so you can go be silly one time. — TinksMom (@justmytakeaway) April 20, 2023

The Chicago mayor is receiving severe backlash on his end due to his statement justifying these rioters. Twitter users cite that they too would want to be “silly” and feel that they are also entitled to this get out of jail free card. It appears that a large portion of Americans are against woke ideologies such as this.

Chicago is an amazing city but it is killing itself. 😔 — Jordan Walker (@JordanWalker___) April 20, 2023

Others are stating that the city is “killing” itself with incidents like these happening a little too frequent. Furthermore, a user who claims to be a native to the city states that they will not return anytime soon judging the situation that is going on there.

