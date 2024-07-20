Michael Aram: From studio apartment to global luxury brand

Michael Aram, then a 25-year-old artist living in a modest New York City studio, was on the brink of an extraordinary journey. By day, he crafted designs for the Metropolitan Museum of Art; by night, he pursued his passion for drawing and painting.

A chance encounter with friends from New Delhi, India, led him to visit their homeland, a decision that would transform his life and birth a namesake luxury brand.

Aram’s fascination with Indian craftsmanship was immediate. Witnessing the metalworkers’ artistry, he was inspired to collaborate with them, envisioning functional yet beautiful objects. He learned the craft, created a five-piece collection, and returned to New York, where reactions to his handmade, artisanal pieces were mixed. Despite the prevailing high-tech design trend, Aram’s supporters encouraged him to sell his work.

Michael Aram: Accidental entrepreneur

With only $2,000 to his name, Aram took a leap of faith. He travelled to India, invested his savings in production, and shipped his creations back to New York. At a design show, his pieces were a hit, leading to substantial orders and even a feature in Neiman Marcus Magazine. An order for 16,000 cutlery sets required a $50,000 loan guarantee from his parents, but it was a turning point. The business never needed to borrow money again.

Today, Michael Aram’s brand is celebrated worldwide, gracing the tables of Four Seasons hotels and the shelves of prestigious retailers. The English royal family and the Pope have received his creations as gifts. Yet, Aram remains an “accidental entrepreneur”, running his business in an old-fashioned, hands-on manner. He credits his success to ignorance and luck and believes that online platforms have opened new doors for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Reflecting on his journey, Aram marvels at how his life was shaped by those five “funny pieces”. India, he says, has been his greatest teacher, guiding him through significant hurdles with the innocence and determination of a young dreamer. His story is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the unexpected paths that lead to success.

