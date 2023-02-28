Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones are living in St James Palace

Hollywood power couple Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have moved to St James Palace and now live not far from King Charles and Queen consort, Camilla and Princess Anne and Beatrice as their neighbours.

The couple apparently are fans of the monarch and want to make London a base.

“It’s just perfect for their requirements when they’re visiting the capital,” said one source. Rentals at the palace don’t come cheap with a small unit costing £4,000 a month. The apartments first started being rented out in 2015.

Douglas And Zeta Jones Mansion

However not just anyone can stay there. Each prospective tenant has to be vetted. “In theory, anyone can apply but all prospective tenants will be subject to security and background checks,” aid the source.

According to the Daily Mail Douglas and Zeta Jones were previously dividing their time between a £4 million mansion in Irvington, New York and a 12-bedroom home in Majorca. They also have properties in Bermuda and Canada.

Zeta Jones said that she is a fan of the royal family and has even had lunch with Camilla in the past.

“I’m a massive royalist. In our family, we’ll dress up on royal occasions. My son will wear a top hat and tails and have scones. I had a wonderful lunch with Camilla and Lady Astor in New York years ago, before they were even married and I loved her. What you see is what you get with Camilla,” said Zeta Jones.

The couple have two children, Dylan, 22 and Carys, 19.

Most ceremonial events have been held at St James’s Palace over the years including Prince George and Prince Louis christening. The palace also hosts 100 receptions each year in the form of charity events connected to the royal family.

In addition, the state apartments are also used for entertaining during in-coming State Visits. Offices based at the palace include the Royal Collection Trust, The Marshal of Diplomatic Corps, The Central Chancery of the Orders of Knighthood, the Chapel Royal, the Gentleman at Arms, the Yeomen of the Guard and the Queen’s Watermen.

