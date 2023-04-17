Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex Michael Lockwood is legal guardian to daughters

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband Michael Lockwood was officially appointed legal guardian of twin daughters Harper and Finley, and can act on behalf of his teenage daughters as their mother’s will remains in probate.

Lisa Marie’s estate has been in contention since her unexpected death on Jan. 12 as her mother, Priscilla Presley is contending the will which names Harper, Finley, and their older half-sister Riley Keough, with Lisa’s ex-husband Danny Keough. Notably, Lisa and Danny also shared a son Benjamin who passed away at the age of 27 — meaning she left Graceland to just her three daughters.

Lockwood: Good Relationship

A previous iteration of the will, however, also included Priscilla — and the family matriarch is pushing to be the trustee of her late husband Elvis Presley‘s estate.

In court, Michael’s lawyer stressed that his client had a good relationship with everyone involved. “Lockwood has a good, collegial, familial relationship with all of the parties involved,” he said in court. “He is not only legally bound but also morally bound to protect [the twins’] interests,” he also said.

Legal arguments

Lockwood filed for the motion to be the legal guardian in March, reasoning that “the minor is a beneficiary of a trust at issue before the probate court in the above-referenced case. The minor requires the appointment of a guardian ad litem to represent her interests in the proceeding.” The twins also signed forms supporting the legal move by their father. “There is no conflict regarding appointment because the proposed guardian is not a beneficiary of the trust instrument at issue,” it was also made clear in the filing.

Lisa sadly passed away in January after suffering cardiac arrest twice — passing away in a Los Angeles area hospital. Just two days prior, she made her final public appearance at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards with her mom as they supported Austin Butler, who was nominated — and then won — for his role in biopic Elvis.

