Michelle Obama slow-ghosted friends at the White House

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey in the Netflix special, The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey, Obama talks about how she slow ghosted people when she entered the White House.

When Winfrey asked her, “Did all your friends make the cut once you went to the White House?” Obama’s answer was, “Lost oxygen, couldn’t make the climb.”

Nope. No, they did not,” replies Michelle Obama. “Here’s the thing that I’ve learned: Stay open to friends… but when they show you who they are, you got to [believe them], and then move on.’”

“If my friends weren’t acting right? It was slow ghost,” she continued. “You know, the slow ghost — where you don’t cut ‘em off right away, but you just become less… available.”

Obama also told Winfrey that she would never run for president as she was not interested in politics though she was happy to support her husband. She also said she feels she can do more for women and children outside of politics which is her real interest.

“I think it helped that we lived with a former president – not just any president but a president who reads and believes in science. (Taking a dig at Trump) “Who had steered the country through several pandemics. Remember Ebola? I think one case reported in the U.S. That was my husband.

The Netflix show premiered on April 25. Michelle Obama also released her book of the same title five months earlier. The show with the two iconic women is about an hour and a half in length.

According to the Oprah Daily website their discussion was filmed last December at the YouTube theater in Los Angeles.

